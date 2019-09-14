Watercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This half-day workshop will cover all basic concepts of sketching, gesture drawing, pen and ink, and watercolor. The class will provide students the foundation needed to establish a daily sketching practice. Students will head outside to work on how to capture buildings and people, build a loose sketch, add ink and finish with watercolor.

All students will be supplied with a watercolor travel set, water brush pen, fine line Sharpie and a small watercolor sketchbook to keep. Snacks are provided, and participants are encouraged to bring their own lunch.

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings through out the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

