Watercolor Workshop and Art Stroll with Alan Shuptrine

Join nationally acclaimed watercolorist and craftsman, Alan Shuptrine on October 14th for a Sunday afternoon watercolor workshop and a look at instruction with loose watercolor and Plein air composition. Enjoy his watercolor exhibit while at the museum, Alan Shuptrine: Appalachian Watercolors of the Serpentine Chain.

All artists, (beginner and intermediate are welcomed) come join Alan for this fun and casual fall watercolor workshop. Stroll around our museum’s grounds and nearby park for a look at what he sees in shadows/depth/color and detail. A supply list will be sent to you after signing up.