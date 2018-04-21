Waterfront, 1864: Exploring Civil War Chattanooga

On Saturday, April 21, at 9 am, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga, will lead a 2-mile, 2-hour walking tour of downtown Chattanooga, along the Tennessee River, highlighting the history and points of interest associated with Chattanooga’s Civil War waterfront. The tour will begin at Outdoor Chattanooga (200 River Street, Chattanooga, TN).

Today, Chattanooga’s downtown waterfront is an iconic part of the city’s economic development. However, this is not the first time the scenic shores of the Tennessee River have played a vital role in the city’s story. After the Union Army captured Chattanooga in the fall of 1863, they quickly began establishing a wide array of fortifications, docks, warehouses, offices, and arsenals to support military operations in the area. This walking tour will visit the sites of key locations to the Union Army’s activities in Chattanooga.

Please make sure to bring a bottle of water and comfortable walking shoes.

For more information about upcoming programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, please contact the Lookout Mountain Visitor Center at 423- 821-7786, the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.