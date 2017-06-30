Waterways: Connecting Communities

Museum Center at 5ive Points 200 Inman Street, East Cleveland, Tennessee 37311

The Museum has been a part of the project Waterways: Connecting Communities for almost a year. Come celebrate with us this summer all we have done throughout the project. Activities for all ages, displays, and presentations will teach visitors what you can do to care for our waterways and why they are important!

-see the new Waterways Mural

-help build a sculpture out of recycled materials

-help paint rainwater collection bins and get entered to win one of them

-slide down the giant inflatable slide

If you get hungry, GDaddys BBQ / BBQ Dunn Right and Kona Ice Cleveland Chattanooga will be there selling their BBQ and sno-cones.

423-339-5745

