WaterWays, Nature by the Pint: Your Brain on Nature

Tanasi Brewing and Supplies 151 Riverside Drive, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

WaterWays is thrilled to present an informal talk featuring one of our local collaborators, UTC’s Dr. Drew Bailey.

What do our brains do when we are out in Nature? Come join us on Thursday February 17th and find out.

Nurturing the human/nature relationship benefits watersheds, ecosystems, and our own physical and mental health. Having lived close to nature for millennia, our bodies and brains are optimized for natural environments, though Americans spend more than 90% of our time indoors. From forest bathing to forest schools, programmers are exploring ways to integrate nature back into our daily lives. Interactions with nature can improve focus, lower anxiety & symptoms of ADHD, enhance mood, and improve cognition. This session will explore the neuroscience and the mechanics of how nature influences mental health and performance, with research and examples from our own backyard.

This event is free and open to the public.

Outdoor, Talks & Readings
4232555608
please enable javascript to view
