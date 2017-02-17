Watkins Family and Channing Eleton

Ringgold Depot 155 Depot Street, City of Ringgold, Georgia 30736

The Share America Foundation will Christian music stars the Watkins Family and Channing Eleton on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot, corner of Depot Street and U.S. 41 in Ringgold. Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. Tickets may be purchased locally in advance during business hours at SonShine Christian Books (706) 861-7675 in Fort Oglethorpe. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.

