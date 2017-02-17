The Share America Foundation will Christian music stars the Watkins Family and Channing Eleton on Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ringgold Depot, corner of Depot Street and U.S. 41 in Ringgold. Randall Franks from TV's "In the Heat of the Night” will emcee. The event is a fundraiser for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund helping musicians achieve higher education. Donations for tickets are adults: $10, Children 12 and under free with adult. Tickets may be purchased locally in advance during business hours at SonShine Christian Books (706) 861-7675 in Fort Oglethorpe. For more information, visit www.shareamericafoundation.org.