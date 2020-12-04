Wax & Weave with Paul Fontana & Lisa Denney

Big Finish for 2020 at Area 61 Gallery

Area 61 Gallery’s final “Featured Artist Show” for the year is a pairing of local artist works in Wax & Weave. North Georgia artist Paul Fontana favors working in encaustic – a fusing of beeswax with oil paint – to produce dynamic color abstracts on wood panel. Lisa Denney, an artist and floor covering designer, creates beautiful weavings that incorporate other art media pushing the boundaries of traditional fiber craft toward fine art. Wax & Weave will be on display through the end of the year and all pieces are available for purchase.

Friday, 12/4 6-7:30pm – Virtual First Friday – we will post a Zoom™ meeting link on our Facebook page and at area61gallery.com for you to join gallery director, Keeli Crewe, as she walks about the gallery and interacts with our artists and guests virtually from their home or studio.

Please note, the gallery has plenty of space to physically distance, which we will monitor, and there is a mask mandate executive order in our city. So if you need to get out of the house and need a bit of inspiration, please join us at Area 61 Gallery – 721 Broad Street, beneath the black awning just to the left of the historic Tivoli Theatre in the Maclellan Building.

We’ll also set up Facebook and or Instagram Live @area61chattanooga to record some of the live demonstration time for those who prefer to sanctuary at home.

A surprisingly pleasant side-effect of a pandemic is that our artists are in studio creating even more diligently, so there is something new in the gallery almost daily. Please consider supporting local this holiday season by purchasing something original from a local artist or local business. Our holiday gallery Hours are 12 noon – 6 pm Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Monday. Wishing you all the best and good health from our artists to you for the rest of this unusual year and beyond.