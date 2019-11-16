The Waymores & Flattop Boxers

Come on over to Wanderlinger Brewing, Saturday, November 16th and get a hefty dose of rocking and honky-tonking Americana from two great bands, at one great brewery.

The Waymores are an award winning, internationally touring acoustic honky-tonk Americana duo from Atlanta Ga.

The Flattop Boxers are from here in Chattanooga and bring a rockin', folkin', country bluesin' mix of old and new music from a multitude of genres dating back to the 1800s.

If you love honky-tonk, blues, country and rock, this will be a great show for you. The FTB will go on first at 8:45 followed by The Waymores at 10:30.