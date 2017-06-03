Wear Orange 2017- RiverWalk & Ride

Join us for National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 3rd as we deck ourselves out in orange and take a stroll down the Riverwalk (starting at 9am at Blue Goose Hollow or 9:30am at Ross's Landing), ending at Renaissance Park for speakers, family friendly activities, and information about how you can help stop gun violence in Chattanooga. Hosted by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Renaissance Park River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
