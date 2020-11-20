Weaving for Calm.

In this class we will focus on the act of free-form weaving as a way of meditation while creating a one of a kind piece of wall art. You will learn how to make a simple loom from things you probably have at home. Basic weaving techniques will be taught to get you going on this intuitive way to make fiber art.

Things you will need:

a piece of stiff cardboard 8x10 inch for the loom (you also may purchase a frame loom online or from a local craft store)

ruler

scissors

yarn, twine, rope, or fabric strips of various thicknesses in colors that look good together

warp yarn - cotton (suggested Lily Sugar and Cream in ecru)

tapestry or yarn needle (large hole, blunt tip)

a fork

tape

pencil

branch or dowel for hanging your finished piece

If you prefer to order materials online, please do support small businesses from Instagram or Etsy. Not only will you make a small business person happy, but you can get such interesting yarns.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/11/20/weaving-for-calm

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney has been drawing and painting since the 8th grade. After ditching studies in biology, she earned a degree in art from the University of West Georgia, and that led to a career in rug and carpet design. She rented a studio in 2015 to get the rug design out of the house, and found a community and motivation to make art. She comes from a long line of women that enjoy crocheting and knitting and the awful craft of “plastic canvas.” She currently makes her home in Chattanooga with her man and her cat.