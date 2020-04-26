Weaving for Calm - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Weaving for Calm

Busy the hands and quiet the mind. In this class we will focus on the act of free-form weaving as a way of meditation while creating a one of a kind piece of wall art. You will learn how to make a simple loom from things you probably have at home. Basic weaving techniques will be taught to get you going on this meditative practice.

Things you will need:

a piece of stiff cardboard or a hardcover book

ruler

scissors

yarn, twine, rope, or fabric strips

tapestry or yarn needle (large hole, blunt tip) OR a bobby pin

a fork

tape

a couple of pencils

branch or dowel for hanging your finished piece.

Many of us have some kind of yarn or twine around the house, but if you prefer to order materials online, please do support small businesses from Instagram or Etsy. Not only will you make a small business person happy, but you can get such interesting yarns.

Details: https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/26/weaving-for-calm

About the teacher:

Lisa Denney is an artist and textile designer in Chattanooga TN. She holds a degree in studio art from the University of West Georgia in Carrollton, Georgia. She moved to the Chattanooga area for a job as an area rug designer in 2000. After traveling to India for work in 2015, she became curious about the ancient art of handweaving. In 2017 she began to explore weaving as an art form and sharing the craft with others. She was chosen for Best Fine Craft in 2019 at the Creative Arts Guild’s Festival in Dalton. You can see her woven fiber art at Area 61 Gallery in Chattanooga. Follow her on Instagram @lolarunswithscissors, “Studio 4K Design - Lisa Denney” on Facebook or at lisadenneyartanddesign.com.