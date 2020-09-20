Webb Barringer

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Webb Barringer

Webb will be providing the soundtrack on the patio of 1885 Grill in Cambridge Square for Sunday Brunch. Enjoy your southern coastal favorites while listening to live music on the patio.

1885 Grill - Ooltewah 9469 Bradmore Lane, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
