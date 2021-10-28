Webb Barringer to Play Chattanooga Song Circle

Webb Barringer, a local songwriter with a “smooth, then gritty southern-noir style,” will play for Chattanooga Song Circle on the outdoor stage at Barking Legs Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7-9 p.m.

  “Webb really knows how to paint a picture and tell a story with his songwriting. He’s perfect for the listening room environment at Barking Legs and I’m really excited to have him,” said Richard Daigle, founder of Chattanooga Song Circle. One reviewer said of Barringer, “his lyrical skills are masterful and his songs frequently delve into the realm of the broken and damaged people of the world (aren’t we all, to some degree?) yet there remains an element of hope. The broken and damaged people of the world can heal, given time and inclination. That’s just how life is, and at the end of the day, it’s a pretty fine message."

  Advance tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased at www.barkinglegs.org, or $15 at the door. Proceeds go to the artist and Barking Legs.

