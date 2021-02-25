Webinar with Renowned Artist Makoto Fujimura

Southern Adventist University invites the public to a free, virtual, live event on Thursday, February 25, at 11 a.m. featuring internationally acclaimed artist and renowned speaker Makoto Fujimura. He is a leading contemporary artist whose process-driven, refractive “slow art” has been described by David Brooks of The New York Times as “a small rebellion against the quickening of time.” It has graced museums around the world, including the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC.

What Fujimura does in the studio is a theological work as much as an aesthetic one. While pouring pulverized minerals onto handmade paper to create prismatic, refractive surfaces, he finds a quiet space that fosters awareness, patience, prayer, and praise. During his presentation, “The Theology of Making,” Fujimura will share his deep exploration of the spiritual calling to creativity, blending Asian history and Christian principles while highlighting a unique artistic journey.

As the presidential appointee to the National Council on the Arts from 2003-2009, Fujimura served as an international advocate for the arts. In 2014, the American Academy of Religion named Fujimura as its “Religion and the Arts” award recipient. He founded the International Arts Movement in 1992 and Fujimura Institute in 2011. His books have won numerous awards; his most recent title, Art and Faith: A Theology of Making (Yale University Press), was released this January.

For more information and to register for this online event, visit southern.edu/faithandart.