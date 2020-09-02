Wednesday Jazz Online: Alan Shikoh

Alan Shikoh

We are delighted to be resuming Wednesday Jazz Online, and our delight is greater still for being able to kick things off with the exquisite acoustic guitar of Alan Shikoh. Rather than the two sets we’re accustomed to presenting live in the lounge, we’ll be sticking to a single set between 7 and 8 pm, so don’t tune in late.

When you purchase your ticket, you will be emailed a link to watch the show when it goes live.

At 7 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday September 2nd, click the link and you will be taken to the show's livestream.

Please remember that your link will only work on the device you use when you first click on it.

Links cannot be shared across devices or reused.

https://www.onthestage.com/show/contemporary-performing-arts-of-chattanooga/wednesday-jazz-online-alan-shikoh-87296

