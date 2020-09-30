Wednesday Jazz Online: Ben Friberg & David Schwab

Guitarist Ben Friberg’s long-running weekly gig at the now closed Market Street Tavern was in many ways the model for our Wednesday Jazz in the Lounge series, now in its fifth year (and temporarily available only online).

Bassist David Schwab has been a consistent playing partner for Ben over the years. Their level of communication is nearly telepathic and a pleasure to behold. Online access is just $4.99! Also pictured is drummer Matt Turnure, and we hope to be able to present the full trio soon.