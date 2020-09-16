Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab

Bassist David Schwab is a vital element of much of the best jazz that happens in SE Tennessee. He’s at the heart of ensembles led by Jim Crumble, Robert Crabtree, Ben Friberg, Alan Wyatt and Nathan Warner to name just a handful we are privileged to hear at the Legs (pre-pandemic, of course). I can’t wait to hear what he does with an hour of his own, with only an occasional assist from vocalist Sharon Schwab. I’ve been asked if he’ll break out the guitar… We shall see!