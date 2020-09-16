Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab

Bassist David Schwab is a vital element of much of the best jazz that happens in SE Tennessee. He’s at the heart of ensembles led by Jim Crumble, Robert Crabtree, Ben Friberg, Alan Wyatt and Nathan Warner to name just a handful we are privileged to hear at the Legs (pre-pandemic, of course). I can’t wait to hear what he does with an hour of his own, with only an occasional assist from vocalist Sharon Schwab. I’ve been asked if he’ll break out the guitar… We shall see!

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wednesday Jazz Online: David Schwab - 2020-09-16 19:00:00 ical
Digital Issue Ad (Blue)

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

September 15, 2020

Wednesday

September 16, 2020

Thursday

September 17, 2020

Friday

September 18, 2020

Saturday

September 19, 2020

Sunday

September 20, 2020

Monday

September 21, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

EPB Local Business Spotlight