Wednesday Jazz Online: Perkinson & Warner

Guitarist Shawn Perkinson and trumpeter Nathan Warner are without question two of the areas finest jazz musicians. Join them for this very special streaming concert, live from the main stage at Barking Legs Theater! Rather than the two sets we’re accustomed to presenting live in the lounge, we’ll be sticking to a single set between 7 and 8 pm, so don’t tune in late. Online admission is just $5, and we suggest securing your spot in advance.

https://www.onthestage.com/show/contemporary-performing-arts-of-chattanooga/wednesday-jazz-online-shawn-perkinson-and-nathan-warner-18890