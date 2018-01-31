Comedy improvisation returns to Chattanooga State with second year students of the Professional Actor Training Program, joined by faculty and staff. The scenes are improvised from audience suggestions. For all ages and family friendly with the proviso that the show is improvised and based on audience suggestions!
Wednesday Night Comedy Improv Show
Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
