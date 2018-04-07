Weed Wrangle at the Conner Toll House

On Saturday, April 7, help The Land Trust for Tennessee clear invasive privet at the historic Conner Toll House on Signal Mountain. Removing harmful invasive plants will make way for native plants and trees to thrive around this historic site.

This volunteer project is part of The Land Trust for Tennessee’s ongoing efforts to conserve The Conner Toll House, a historic log cabin near the Town of Signal Mountain that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Register to help and view more details at ihelpchattanooga.com.

Tools and snacks will be provided. Please bring gloves if you have them and a water bottle and wear long pants and close-toed shoes. Volunteers must be 12 years or older to participate