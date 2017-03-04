Weed Wrangle® Chattanooga is a one-day, citywide, volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines and flowering plants. Typical unwelcome plants are Japanese honeysuckle, Chinese privet, winter creeper, autumn olive, English ivy and kudzu.
Weed Wrangle® volunteers will learn, practice, and begin a habit of maintaining an area free of invasive plants and encourage replanting with natives in removal areas. By engaging our neighbors and challenging them to take action in their own spaces, we hope to create a movement that will have the greatest impact on the invasive plant population.
There are 5 Chattanooga locations where wrangles will take place:
Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center – 9am-noon
Greenway Farm – 9am-noon
Renaissance Park – 9am-noon
Audubon Acres – 9am-noon
Pot Point Cabin – noon-3pm
For more information and to sign up, go to http://www.invasiveplantcontrol.com/weedwrangle/2017/chattanooga/index.html
