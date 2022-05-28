× Expand Mars Michael The Weeks at Songbirds

Doors at 7:00 PM

Show at 8:00 PM

Standing Show

General Admission: $25

Raucous Mississippi rock combo The Weeks got their start in 2006 while all four members were still in high school. Staffed by twin brothers Cyle (lead vocals) and Cain Barnes (drums), Samuel Williams (guitar, vocals), and Damien Bone (bass). They released their debut album, Cadillac Comeback, in 2008. Their swaggering, sludgy, and slightly southern indie rock was further expanded with the release of six total albums including five studio albums and one live project.

The Weeks most recent album, Two Moons, was released September 13th, 2019. Two Moons was recorded in Nashville with Eric Masse (Rayland Baxter, Mikky Ekko, Robert Ellis). The album was followed up with a new single in December titled “Alive Right Now.”

"This Dance" released in March of 2020 celebrating the 14th anniversary of the band's formation. It is the first of an 8-song project releasing over the course of the year. The second installment, “Bobbie” is available everywhere on May 22nd following the expanded edition of their debut album “Comeback Cadillac,” released on May 1st, that included an alternate version of “Altar Girl” and a brand new track “Skippin’ Stones.”