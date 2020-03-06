Wendy Case and Michael McCallie

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Dr. Wendy Case, violin, and Dr. Michael McCallie, guitar, will present an evening of duos, tangos, and more during a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6.

Chattanooga State Humanities Theatre 4501 Amnicola Highway , Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Concerts & Live Music
