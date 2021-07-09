West Coast Swing Dancing
Chattanooga USA Dance would LOVE to see you on Friday, July 9. Our 1-hour lesson, taught by Matthew Enniss, will be beginners West Coast Swing. Anyone interested in ballroom dancing, no matter your age, is invited to attend. Dancers of every skill level are welcome. After the lesson is a 2-hour dance social.
This month we are asking everyone to bring a dessert for a special cookout
When:
Friday, June 11, 2021
7:30 pm – West Coast Swing Lesson with Matthew Enniss
8:30 pm - 10:30 pm – Social Ballroom Dance
Where:
East Ridge Presbyterian Church,
4919 Court Drive, East Ridge, TN 37412
Cost:
First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00
College Students: FREE with current ID
USA Dance Youth Members: FREE
USA Dance Members: $5.00
Non-Members: $10.00
For more information
Website: chattanoogausadance.com
Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance
Instagram: usadance_chattanooga
Twitter: ChattUSADance
Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com