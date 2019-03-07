West Side Story

to Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00

Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) is proud to present West Side Story as its annual spring musical. Join us Mar 7-9 at 7:00 PM and Mar 14-16 at 7:00 PM. Matinee show on Mar 16 at 1:30 PM. Tickets @ www.ccsk12.com/tickets

West Side Story is possibly the best musical theatre collaboration of all time; the combination of Leonard Bernstein’s truly American music with added Latin flavor and Jerome Robbins’s beautiful choreography makes this a stunning show. Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story explores enduring themes of loyalty, friendship, sacrifice, and love in a story that is just as relevant today as it was in 1950s New York City and 16th century Italy.

Info

Chattanooga Christian School 3354 Charger Dr., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Theater & Dance
4232656411
to Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-07 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-08 19:00:00 to Google Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-09 19:00:00 iCalendar - West Side Story - 2019-03-09 19:00:00
DI 16.09

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 28, 2019

Friday

March 1, 2019

Saturday

March 2, 2019

Sunday

March 3, 2019

Monday

March 4, 2019

Tuesday

March 5, 2019

Wednesday

March 6, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours