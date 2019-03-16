Chattanooga Christian School (CCS) is proud to present West Side Story as its annual spring musical. Join us Mar 7-9 at 7:00 PM and Mar 14-16 at 7:00 PM. Matinee show on Mar 16 at 1:30 PM. Tickets @ www.ccsk12.com/tickets

West Side Story is possibly the best musical theatre collaboration of all time; the combination of Leonard Bernstein’s truly American music with added Latin flavor and Jerome Robbins’s beautiful choreography makes this a stunning show. Based on Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story explores enduring themes of loyalty, friendship, sacrifice, and love in a story that is just as relevant today as it was in 1950s New York City and 16th century Italy.