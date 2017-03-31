West Side Story, a Closed Door Entertainment, Inc. Musical Production

"From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time. Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950's New York City as two young, idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the ""American"" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time.

Performances:

March 31- April 1, 2017 and April 7-8, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

April 1, 2017 and April 8, 2017 at 2 p.m.

​School Matinee available at 9am! Reservations available by email @ closeddoorentertainment@gmail.com"