Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, the Westminster Concert Bell Choir shares the most popular pieces from its four decades as one of America’s premier handbell ensembles. The program features crowd-pleasing original works, transcriptions, hymns, folk tunes and popular pieces all performed on an eight-octave range of handbells and six octaves of Choirchime® Instruments. Join us as we journey through the years ringing everyone’s favorite pieces.
Westminster Concert Bell Choir Tour: Chattanooga
Grace Episcopal Church 20 Belvoir Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411
