Westminster Concert Bell Choir Tour: Chattanooga

Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, the Westminster Concert Bell Choir shares the most popular pieces from its four decades as one of America’s premier handbell ensembles. The program features crowd-pleasing original works, transcriptions, hymns, folk tunes and popular pieces all performed on an eight-octave range of handbells and six octaves of Choirchime® Instruments. Join us as we journey through the years ringing everyone’s favorite pieces.