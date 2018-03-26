Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning

Naturalist Rick Foster will be giving a general overview of wetlands, starting with the most fertile periodic ones (tidal, estuary and flood plains) through vernal pools, swamps and marsh to fen and bogs. We'll learn how nutrient and oxygen levels affect conditions, and the uses and biology of wetlands. Rick will bring representatives of wetland biology as examples.

With degrees in resource ecology and management, Rick has made most of his living, besides teaching and managing labs, doing habitat assessment for National Forests and The Nature Conservancy, with habitat restoration, especially wetlands, thrown in. You'll also meet him on the trail, and volunteering in community gardens, along the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and at the Pollinator Garden. Sponsored by the Sierra Club.