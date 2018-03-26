Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning

to Google Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00

Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Naturalist Rick Foster will be giving a general overview of wetlands, starting with the most fertile periodic ones (tidal, estuary and flood plains) through vernal pools, swamps and marsh to fen and bogs. We'll learn how nutrient and oxygen levels affect conditions, and the uses and biology of wetlands. Rick will bring representatives of wetland biology as examples.

With degrees in resource ecology and management, Rick has made most of his living, besides teaching and managing labs, doing habitat assessment for National Forests and The Nature Conservancy, with habitat restoration, especially wetlands, thrown in. You'll also meet him on the trail, and volunteering in community gardens, along the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and at the Pollinator Garden. Sponsored by the Sierra Club.

Info
Unitarian Universalist Church of Chattanooga 3224 Navajo Drive, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411 View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00 iCalendar - Wetlands: Water is Just the Beginning - 2018-03-26 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.05

The Pulse Calendar

Monday

February 5, 2018

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours