The Wheel of Life: Beginning of Happiness

The New Year is the perfect opportunity for self-reflection and planning. However, instructor Velvet Hernandez-Johnson is not a fan of resolutions. She likes to see the New Year as a holistic and personal opportunity.

Through more than 15 years of coaching individuals, Velvet has learned that we are all unique and what makes you happy is unique to yourself. In this class, she will share with you a technique that has stayed with her from her college years and something she practices every year: a wheel of life, how to service it and change the oil. It is simple but powerful. This wheel of life will help you to protect what is important to you and say no to things that will not add value to your life, and teach you how to stay balanced in your priorities and enjoy the important things in life. At the end you will find yourself more fulfilled, satisfied and happier.

About the instructor:

Velvet Hernandez-Johnson, a Guatemalan native, came to the United States as an international college student. She graduated with a degree in International Studies and Marketing from Harding University and completed a MBA from UTC. Velvet has a long tenure career at one of the largest Chattanooga-based insurance companies. During her free time, she enjoys community and volunteer work. Her main passions are in women's and children's advocacy, arts, and culture. She is a volunteer-technology teacher for La Paz and Tech Goes Home and serves on the board of The Creative Discovery Children's museum. Velvet is also a strategic partner to Irie Love, her daughter’s initiative to provide care packages to Guatemalan children who work instead of attending school. In 2012, she was a recipient of La Paz Chattanooga Latino Leadership Award. And in 2014 she was recognized nationally as a Hispanic Young Achiever by the Hispanic Association of Corporate Responsibility. Hernandez-Johnson’s attributes her success to her parents for instilling a strong work ethic and love for people. She believes that sharing our talents with others in the community enriches the lives of all involved. Velvet lives with her husband, Eugene, and daughter, Irie, in Lookout Mountain GA.