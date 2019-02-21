WhiskerJam, featuring Radio Cult, Scarlet Love Conspiracy, and The Joel Beaver Band

Untitled Nerd Network is teaming up with Con Nooga to bring Chattanooga an exciting new concert event that will benefit the Humane Educational Society! Headlining the first annual WhiskerJam is Atlanta band and Con Nooga mainstay Radio Cult, joined by two popular bands out of Chattanooga: Scarlet Love Conspiracy and The Joel Beaver Band!

Tickets are $25 the day of the event. However; concert goers can save $5 by ordering tickets NOW for $20 each.

The Chattanoogan Hotel has both a restaurant and a lounge where guests can meet up and enjoy dinner or a drink before or after the event.

During the concert guests will enjoy a drink from one of the cash bars in the Chattanoogan ballroom. This event will be a central location for those attending Con-Nooga to meet up and kick off a weekend filled with fun!

Doors open at 6 pm; the concert will begin at 7 pm.

Tickets are available now at Heschatt.org.