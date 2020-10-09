Whitey Morgan [Acoustic] w/ Ben Jarrell

Whitey Morgan comes to Chattanooga, TN on Oct. 9 for an acoustic show at The Signal w/ Ben Jarrell.

*This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

*Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

*Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.

*Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Enforced 6 ft distanced seating

* Required masks

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout