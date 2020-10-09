Whitey Morgan [Acoustic] w/ Ben Jarrell

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Whitey Morgan comes to Chattanooga, TN on Oct. 9 for an acoustic show at The Signal w/ Ben Jarrell.

*This is a reduced capacity, socially distant reserved seated & standing event.

*Tables, seats and sections must be purchased together for each party.

*Names of each attendee is required upon purchase.

*Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times except when actively eating or drinking.

---

The safety of artists, guests and employees is our top priority. While health & safety procedures are followed on a daily basis, we will enforce the following to be sure everyone stays healthy as we bring live events back. For additional safety procedures, please visit thesignaltn.com/faqs

* Enforced 6 ft distanced seating

* Required masks

* Temperature checks upon entry

* Sanitation procedures throughout

Info

Concerts & Live Music
