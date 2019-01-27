Sunday, January 27 is International Holocaust Day. The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga will commemorate the day by screening Who Will Write Our History, a documentary film about the Warsaw Ghetto.

The film is suitable for audiences of middle school aged children through adults. The film will screen at 3:00 p.m.at the Jewish Cultural Center, 5461 North Terrace Road, and be followed by a Facebook streamed panel discussion.

The cost to attend the event is $8.00 per person and includes popcorn and a drink. A special screening for middle and high school students will take place at 10 a.m. on January 28. While at the Jewish Cultural Center, participants can view the current exhibit, Hate Speech/Contemporary Cartoons, at no cost. For more information, contact the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga at (423) 493-0270 or view information on www.jewishchattanooga.com.

Short Summary of the film: In November 1940, days after the Nazis sealed 450,000 Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto, a secret band of journalists, scholars and community leaders decided to fight back. Led by historian Emanuel Ringelblum and known by the code name Oyneg Shabes, this clandestine group vowed to defeat Nazi lies and propaganda not with guns or fists but with pen and paper.

Now, for the first time, their story is told as a feature documentary. Written, produced, and directed by Roberta Grossman and executive produced by Nancy Spielberg, Who Will Write Our History mixes the writings of the Oyneg Shabes archive with new interviews, rarely seen footage and stunning dramatizations to transport us inside the Ghetto and the lives of these courageous resistance fighters. They defied their murderous enemy with the ultimate weapon – the truth – and risked everything so that their archive would survive the war, even if they did not.

The Jewish Cultural Center, funded by the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga, offers programs, classes and exhibits, social services, and a preschool—all rooted in Jewish values. The facility enables the Jewish community to raise its visibility, foster relationships, and strengthen its identity in the Chattanooga area. Located at 5461 North Terrace, the Center and its programs are open to everyone regardless of religious affiliation.