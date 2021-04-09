Wicked Weird and Friends

to

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Wicked Weird and Friends

$5 Door Charge

Show starts at 9pm.

Don't forget to tip the bands!

  • Sweet Ga Brown 9:30pm.
  • Dayz of Deception 10:30pm.
  • Wicked Weird 11:30pm.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
