Wild Heart Woman: Create Your Happy New Year!

This is a call to All Wild Heart Women - all Dreamers, all Sisters who desire to live a Vibrant, Creative, Full of Passion and Power, and Dancing in the Magic kind of Life!

What do you want to create as your life’s most joyful experience in this new and exciting year of 2020? What do you need to let go of to allow space for your good to have room to come in?

A gathering of Wild Heart Women takes us on a journey of discovery…

Reflection of 2019 ~ Inquiries of what worked and what didn’t!

Celebrations and acknowledgments for our Success because we truly did grow, we truly did rise up no matter the increment, and we truly did listen to our Wild Heart Desires and created Joy, Love, Growth, Forgiveness, Healing, Investment, Creative Expression in our lives!

Ceremonies and acknowledgements for our failures and mistakes because there were times we fell down, times when we were unclear and wandering around in the unknown, times when we didn’t honor ourselves and gave another piece of our integrity away, times when we beat ourselves up and sabotaged our greatest desires for our life. “Burn baby burn” will be our mantra as we indulge in a fire ritual to purify our creative ground for the new to come in.

Then we are more than ready to Create the Vision for Two Thousand and Twenty!

~ Ready! To Dream and Imagine all of our Heart’s Desires for this New Year and How we are going to wonderfully craft the ways.

~ Ready! To confront the ways in which we sabotage our greatest efforts so we can know our enemies enabling us to craft tools of intelligence and insight to render them powerless.

~ Ready! to be the Architect and the Designer of our Story and exactly how we call in the greatest good for our lives this new year.

We shall seal the deal with a triumphant toast of bubbly or sparkling nectar to cheer on our most daring adventures for the new year.

A little delish detail… hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served. Bring a journal or notebook along with all of your desires, dreams and visions.

About the teacher:

Marlee Elaine is a motivational speaker, aspiring author and a certified Master Coach of Creative Clarity for Life, a personal development curriculum based on the famed Stanford University Master’s Degree course “Creativity in Business”. Marlee helps students get crystal clear in connecting to the unique talents, gifts and treasures of who they are and what they authentically want to create for their best life! She empowers her students with practical creative insight tools and proven emotional intelligence techniques to discover their next powerful chapter in their lives. Marlee currently leads workshops for adults and teens in the Chattanooga area as well as offering an online curriculum. In 2020 she is launching programs designed to empower teen girls with intelligent life strategies along with “Wild Heart Woman! Celebrate your Worth”, an 8 week transformational journey inspiring woman to know their true power in creating the kind of life they love!