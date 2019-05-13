Wild One's Community Meeting: Open Forum

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Please join us for our monthly program.

It is FREE and open to the Public

The Tennessee Valley Chapter of the Wild Ones is dedicated to Healing the Earth One Yard at a Time. We promote the use of native plants in private and public places to benefit wildlife and the environment. Our educational programs will tell you why and how to join the native plant movement.

Join us for pizza and conversation. We want to hear from you about how the Tennessee Valley Chapter of Wild Ones can help you as a gardener, landscaper, chapter member or responsible citizen. Please come with program ideas, wild suggestions, and opinions about what we are doing well and what we can do better.

green|spaces 63 East Main Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
4238472012
