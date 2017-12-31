The 16th annual edition of this previously exclusive private event will be open to the public for the first time. Black tie optional. Suits required, tuxedos preferred. Dress code strictly enforced. No blue jeans, casual shoes, T-shirts, sweaters, turtlenecks, etc. Music by Classic City Jukebox, a rock band from Athens, GA, and local DJ Groove Professor. Cash bars. Ballroom of the Convention Center. $30 per person, $50 per couple. Net proceeds to benefit charity.
Wild in the Winter, hosted by Jim Franklin
Chattanooga Convention Center 1 Carter Plaza, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Parties & ClubsWayzout, Robbie Loco, Paradiso, Ben Lee
-
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
Thursday
-
This & ThatLululemon and Odd Story Pub Run
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Theater & DanceBeauty and The Beast
-
Theater & DanceEve Of The Eve: Latin Dance Party
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicMont Overton, Jason Dean, Pinecone, Powers, Praymantha
Saturday
-
This & ThatRuby Falls Discovery Day
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
Education & LearningRed Wolf Feeding and Talk Noon
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Communicators
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Malemen Show Band, Priscilla & Little Rickee
-
Concerts & Live MusicNew Year’s Rockin’ Eve
Monday
-
Parties & ClubsWild in the Winter, hosted by Jim Franklin
-
-
This & ThatLula Lake Polar Plunge
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic!
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic With Courtney & Ivan
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
-
This & ThatTrivia with Jordan Hallquist