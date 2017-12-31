Wild in the Winter, hosted by Jim Franklin

The 16th annual edition of this previously exclusive private event will be open to the public for the first time. Black tie optional. Suits required, tuxedos preferred. Dress code strictly enforced. No blue jeans, casual shoes, T-shirts, sweaters, turtlenecks, etc. Music by Classic City Jukebox, a rock band from Athens, GA, and local DJ Groove Professor. Cash bars. Ballroom of the Convention Center. $30 per person, $50 per couple. Net proceeds to benefit charity.