Whether spending time in the backcountry is your passion or your profession, you should never have to ask, "What do I do now?" REI is partnering with NOLS to offer a comprehensive 16 hour, two day course that will teach you the wilderness medicine skills you need to recreate with confidence in the backcountry. In just two days, you will learn the knowledge, skills and ability to make sound decisions in emergency situations. From the Patient Assessment System through traumatic, medical, and environmental emergencies, you'll experience a wide variety of topics designed to prepare you to act if an accident occurs. This course is ideal for trip leaders, camp staff, outdoor enthusiasts and individuals in remote locations. The course includes a 1-hour break midday. Registered 16 -17 year olds must arrive with a completed Release of Liability form, but do NOT need an accompanying adult. Participants younger than 16 must contact NOLS (Wilderness_Medicine_Admissions@nols.edu) for approval prior to registration. No prerequisites. Successful completion results in a Wilderness First Aid certification. You may be eligible to recertify your NOLS Wilderness Medicine Wilderness Advanced First Aid, Wilderness First Responder, or Wilderness EMT (wilderness portion only) certification on this course. Please review NOLS Wilderness Medicine recertification policies (https://www.nols.edu/en/courses/wilderness-medicine/recertify/) prior to registering.
Wilderness First Aid with NOLS and REI
Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga
