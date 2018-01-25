Wilderness First Aid Part 2

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn skills and techniques for how to handle potential emergencies in the woods with this 2-part introduction to Wilderness First Aid.  **This class is not for certification, but does offer insightful discussions for training and practice purposes. Participants will gain a better understanding on how to assess, treat, and (when possible) contain emergencies related to environmental disasters, exposure, survival hacks, hypothermia and hyperthermia.   **Non-certification course** 

