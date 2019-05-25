Wilderness Survival: 3-Season Skills

Join REI Outdoor School for a wilderness survival class focusing on 3-season skills that could save your life. During this class you will learn practical tips and strategies that every outdoor traveler should know, including: emergency priorities; how to make an emergency shelter; how to locate and access drinking water; and how to make your own emergency kit with all the essentials. You will also participate in interactive scenarios to practice and hone your skills. This class is designed for anyone who spends time outdoors.

As a result of this class, participants will gain knowledge regarding

Emergency Kits/Essentials

Emergency Priorities

Emergency Shelters

Water location and procurement.