Wilderness Survival Shelter Building

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for an interactive wilderness survival workshop focused on emergency shelter building techniques.

Join Outdoor Chattanooga’s Recreation Specialist and avid outdoorsman, Cole Henderson for an interactive wilderness survival workshop focusing on shelter building. Learn practical tips and strategies that every outdoor traveler should know, including what essentials to carry and how to make an emergency shelter.

A list of essential gear will be provided in the registration email if you’re interested in getting supplies so you can practice one of the shelter building techniques at home during this live workshop. Come with your best questions to stump the instructor and leave confident you could survive if you got lost in the woods overnight.

This class is designed for anyone who spends time outdoors. Workshop attendees will be entered into a random drawing to win a Navigation with Map & Compass Course from our friends at REI Chattanooga.

https://www.facebook.com/events/749750775661148/

Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a series of virtual workshops covering a variety of outdoor topics this winter. These live, interactive workshops will occur bi-weekly on Tuesdays, 7:00-8:00 PM, January 12 through March 23 online. Topics include hiking, fishing, camp cooking, backpacking, wilderness survival, and bike maintenance. These virtual workshops are free and open to all ages. No experience required to attend.