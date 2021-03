Will Boyd: Wednesday Jazz Online

We get a very special musical treat this Wednesday, when Knoxville-based saxophonist Will Boyd will be presented with bassist David Becher. Fans of our Giants of Jazz series will remember Will’s tribute to the great Lester Young a few years ago in the theater. Beautiful player, ably supported my Mr. Becher’s bass. The stream is free to all through our Facebook page (with donations to support the music encouraged).

Event by Barking Legs Theater