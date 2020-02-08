Looking for a that perfect Valentine’s gift for a friend or loved one?

Shop local and celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Will You Be Mine? Market! Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for the holidays. Free to attend and complimentary hot cocoa provided!

FEATURED VENDORS:

Birch Avenue (jewelry)

Crown and Heights (Handmade crowns)

Dahlia Designs (Handmade fabric jewelry and color street nails)

Hank and Spear (Handmade beaded earrings)

Happy Glass (Glass jewelry and stained glass objects)

Holy Man Beard Essentials (Grooming products)

JamieRae Pottery (Mugs, bowls, planters)

Just Naked Organics (A variety of bath and body products, laundry care essentials, house hold cleaning agents, candles, gifts, and more. Just Naked also offers a complete men’s line, party favors for birthdays, showers, weddings, and corporate events, and our hotel size bars for Airbnb’s, B&B’s, Vacation Rentals, and local hotels.)

Mother Mé I (Macrame wall hangings, plant hangers, embroidery, weaving, and earrings)

Princess Child Soaps

Sierra’s Cakewerks (Dessert boxes and personal 4” cakes)

Sewn to the Sea (Jewelry, original small artwork (original handmade prints), hand-printed tea towels, handmade cards, ornaments)

The August Sisters (Handmade clay earrings)

The Bitter Bottle (Bitters and tinctures)

Upstate Mississippi (Small gifts perfect to use as last minute stocking stuffers: journals, journaling kits, small quilts, handkerchiefs and framed art pieces)

And while you’re here, take advantage of the Black History Month shop we have set up in the space, featuring chocolate from Cocoa Asante, t-shirts from Philadelphia Printworks, and more!