Wind and Percussion Spring Concert

Center for Creative Arts 1301 Dallas Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

CCA’s Wind and Percussion Department will present their Spring Concert this Thursday, March 12, at 7:00 PM in the CCA Auditorium. The concert will feature performances by the CCA Chamber Orchestra, Intermediate Band, Beginning Band, and Wind Ensemble, all under the direction of Mr. Aaron Moore. The program will include works by composers such as Dmitri Shostakovich, Richard Wagner, and Hans Zimmer.

Tickets for CCA’s Wind and Percussion Concert may be purchased for $5 at the door, or online at cca.hcde.org.

