Wind Symphony Christmas Concert

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, Steel Drum Ensemble, and Ringtones handbell choir will perform in concert on Saturday, December 7, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Under the direction of Ken Parsons, Richard Henson, and Laurie Cooper, Southern’s music groups will perform pieces including Riu, Riu Chiu by Andrew Wainwright; Good King Wenceslas by Tom Wallace; Joy to the Season by Sean O’Loughlin; Stille Nacht by Chip Davis; and more.

