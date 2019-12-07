Wind Symphony Christmas Concert

Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, Jazz Ensemble, Steel Drum Ensemble, and Ringtones handbell choir will perform in concert on Saturday, December 7, at 8 p.m. in Iles P.E. Center. Under the direction of Ken Parsons, Richard Henson, and Laurie Cooper, Southern’s music groups will perform pieces including Riu, Riu Chiu by Andrew Wainwright; Good King Wenceslas by Tom Wallace; Joy to the Season by Sean O’Loughlin; Stille Nacht by Chip Davis; and more.