Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, under the direction of Ken Parsons, will present a concert themed “With Liberty and Justice for All” on Sunday, April 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The event will feature pieces such as Liberty Fanfare by John Williams, New England Triptych by William Schuman, From the Delta by William Grant Still, and more. All are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.
Wind Symphony Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
