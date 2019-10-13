Southern Adventist University’s Wind Symphony, under the direction of Ken Parsons, will present a concert on October 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. The event will feature the works of composers such as Ralph Vaughan Williams, Percy Grainger, and Haydn Wood. All are welcome to attend free of charge. For more information call 423.236.2880 or visit southern.edu/musicevents.
Wind Symphony Concert
Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
Thursday
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink Health & WellnessHunger Action Day
-
-
Food & Drink Markets OutdoorMiller Park Farmers Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningHandbuilt Dinnerware with Carrie Anne Parks
-
Education & LearningEffective Workforce Planning
-
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicNoontunes: Carlos Colón and his Tropical Swing Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicRYLY’s “Young + Naïve Tour
Saturday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning OutdoorWilderness First Aid
-
-
This & ThatFree Pancake Breakfast
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningWatercolor Sketching: A Half-Day Workshop
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningAll Creatures Great and Small | Pet Portraits
-
Food & DrinkGospel Brunch
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicAlbi and The Wolves
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginning Watercolor
-
Business & Career Politics & ActivismLatino Leadership Awards 2019
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningIntermediate Advanced Watercolor
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningBeginner Crochet
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningArt & Crafts with Amy Brewer-Davenport
-
Art & ExhibitionsHandcrafted Happy Hour
-