Wind Symphony Concert

The Wind Symphony of Southern Adventist University’s School of Music will perform on Sunday, October 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Titled “The Power of Three”, and under the direction of Ken Parsons, the concert will highlight pieces with three parts or names including “three” or “tri” while featuring soprano Vallery Nehvatal, a sophomore graphic design major. The event is free and open to the public, and will be livestreamed. For more information, visit southern.edu/musicevents or call 423.236.2880.

