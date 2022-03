A Chattanooga favorite, Ryan Thomas Oyer is best known for his insightful love songs wrapped in Beatlesque melodies. He is bringing his Britpop sound to the patio for wine night! Enjoy $3 glasses of house cabernet and chardonnay, $6 pimento cheese and pita, hummus or smoked salmon dip, along with half price select bottles of wine.

We’ll see you on the patio!

*Music scheduled weather permitting.