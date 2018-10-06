The premier wine and food tasting annual event, Wine Over Water, will continue for its 24th year on October 6th, 2018, 5-8 p.m.

The event, hosted by Cornerstones, Inc., (Chattanooga's non-profit historical preservation organization), will incorporate wine from over 100 world wineries as well as local food and music. While celebrating the passion for history and preservation of Chattanooga, you can sample the wines while you stroll the historic Walnut Street Bridge, which spans the scenic Tennessee river.

Built in 1890, it's one of the world's longest pedestrian bridges and was the first bridge to link Downtown Chattanooga to the North Shore. Tickets for the historic preservation fundraiser will be available for purchase starting June 15th at www.wineoverwater.org.

The event weekend will kick off with a series of Off the Bridge events Thursday, October 4th and will conclude Sunday, October 7th. The full lineup for Off the Bridge Events will be released in July. The Best Cellars event will be Friday October 5th at the Westin Hotel. Best Cellars features more than 150 different premium wines.

Wine Over Water will follow on Saturday, October 6th, with wine tastings starting at 5 p.m. on the Walnut Street Bridge. The event will feature food from local restaurants, nearly 100 wineries and more than 300 wines, and local bands for entertainment.

Tickets for Best Cellars and Wine Over Water go on sale June 15th. Wine Over Water tickets are $80.00. Best Cellars tickets will be sold for $130. Best Cellars is presented by Acura of Chattanooga.

Cornerstones, Inc. is Chattanooga's only non-profit historical preservation organization and has continually worked with the community to help save and preserve important historical buildings located in Chattanooga.